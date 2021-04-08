Insider Selling: Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Major Shareholder Sells 5,305,840 Shares of Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LPRO traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.20. 877,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,857. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

