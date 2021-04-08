Insider Selling: Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Sells 80,729 Shares of Stock

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.30. 6,678,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,855. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.44. Porch Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,568,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,328,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at $20,176,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

