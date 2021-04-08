Insider Selling: Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CFO Sells 21,588 Shares of Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $912,740.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,740.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.18. 400,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,958. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POSH shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

