Insider Selling: Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Insider Sells 31,771 Shares of Stock

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) insider James E. Besser sold 31,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $346,621.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,064,300 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,669. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $14.24.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.71% of Processa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

