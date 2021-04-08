Insider Selling: R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Insider Sells 14,669 Shares of Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) insider Gary Steven Long sold 14,669 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $368,338.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,000.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gary Steven Long also recently made the following trade(s):

Get R1 RCM alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of R1 RCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $925,904.08.

On Monday, April 5th, Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of R1 RCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $146,683.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.13. 666,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,589,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,045,898 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $433,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,841 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter worth approximately $13,016,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,210 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $20,590,000 after acquiring an additional 359,093 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.