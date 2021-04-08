Insider Selling: Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) SVP Sells 360 Shares of Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $73,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
RGEN stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.16. 283,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,584. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $95.50 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 248.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,832,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $13,904,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
About Repligen
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
