Insider Selling: Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) SVP Sells 360 Shares of Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $73,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RGEN stock traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.16. 283,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,584. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $95.50 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 248.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,832,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $13,904,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

