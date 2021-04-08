Insider Selling: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ryan Souan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 31st, Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.
- On Monday, March 29th, Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $140,650.00.
Shares of NYSE SLQT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.01. 948,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of -187.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 704,897 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,716,000 after buying an additional 404,898 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth about $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 103.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
