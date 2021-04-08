Insider Selling: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ryan Souan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $140,650.00.

Shares of NYSE SLQT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.01. 948,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of -187.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 704,897 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,716,000 after buying an additional 404,898 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth about $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 103.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

