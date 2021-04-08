Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells 16,500 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00.

NOW traded up $13.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $524.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,112. The company has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 148.04, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $273.76 and a one year high of $598.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $509.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.55.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in ServiceNow by 66.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 44,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.41.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

