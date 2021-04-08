Insider Selling: Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) CFO Sells 1,508 Shares of Stock

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) CFO Valerie J. Miller sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $10,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,607. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SIEN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 366,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $420.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Sientra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 97,045 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 363,007 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,436 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

