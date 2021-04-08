Insider Selling: Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) President Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of STXB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $38.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXB. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

