Insider Selling: Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sells 80,724 Shares of Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Charles Heilbronn sold 80,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.22, for a total value of $25,607,267.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $19,338,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Heilbronn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Charles Heilbronn sold 175,944 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.27, for a total value of $53,886,368.88.

On Friday, March 26th, Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $320.03. 793,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,920. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

