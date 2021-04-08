Insider Selling: United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) EVP Sells 300 Shares of Stock

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) EVP Deirdre Drake sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $11,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deirdre Drake also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United States Cellular alerts:

On Tuesday, April 6th, Deirdre Drake sold 400 shares of United States Cellular stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $14,832.00.

NYSE USM traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 125,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.14. United States Cellular Co. has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $37.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.70.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USM. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 725,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 315,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,745,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 101,149 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 112,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 60,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USM shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.