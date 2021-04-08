Insights Network Market Cap Hits $6.21 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $74,155.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00056517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00022257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.21 or 0.00637791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00084157 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00030363 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,551,696 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

