Insights Network Trading 35.3% Higher Over Last Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 42.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 8th. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $120,673.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Insights Network has traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00056000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $358.42 or 0.00629790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00081513 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,543,117 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

