Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,595 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Insmed worth $21,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.43. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $398,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,246.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,119,510 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

