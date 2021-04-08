Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will report sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings. Insperity reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSP shares. Truist increased their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $438,135.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,079.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,167,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,485 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,538,000 after acquiring an additional 775,657 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $57,658,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $42,525,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $18,176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 139,355 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSP opened at $84.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.56. Insperity has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $95.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

