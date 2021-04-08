InsurAce (INSUR) Price Reaches $7.99

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for about $7.99 or 0.00013843 BTC on popular exchanges. InsurAce has a market cap of $64.51 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00070483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.45 or 0.00262292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.80 or 0.00787647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,486.91 or 0.99558169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00017255 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.96 or 0.00708260 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

