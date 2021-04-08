Insured Finance Market Cap Reaches $11.02 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $11.02 million and $821,842.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00070325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.97 or 0.00261942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.53 or 0.00769207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,028.05 or 1.00951963 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00016962 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.33 or 0.00689191 BTC.

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,154,544 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

