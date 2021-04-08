Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFCZF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

IFCZF opened at $124.65 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $90.20 and a 12 month high of $124.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.13 and a 200 day moving average of $113.32.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

