Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$178.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at UBS Group from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s current price.

IFC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$180.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$180.25.

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded down C$0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$156.58. The stock had a trading volume of 132,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,568. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$150.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$146.78. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$123.78 and a 52 week high of C$157.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 10.674526 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$490,880.50.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

