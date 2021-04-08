Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$178.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at UBS Group from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s current price.
IFC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$180.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$180.25.
Shares of Intact Financial stock traded down C$0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$156.58. The stock had a trading volume of 132,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,568. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$150.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$146.78. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$123.78 and a 52 week high of C$157.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40.
In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$490,880.50.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.
