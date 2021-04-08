Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from C$177.00 to C$178.00. The stock traded as high as C$157.78 and last traded at C$157.63, with a volume of 246230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$156.87.

IFC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$180.25.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$490,880.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$150.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$146.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 10.674526 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.