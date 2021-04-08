Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Shares Down 1.4%

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021


Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.55. 398,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,889,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.30% of Integrated Media Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE)

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems.

