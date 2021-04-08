Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Shares Down 1.4%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.55. 398,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,889,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.30% of Integrated Media Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems.

