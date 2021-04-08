Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,594 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.45. The stock had a trading volume of 271,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,173,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average is $54.07. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.