Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Up 4.8%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.27 and last traded at $74.52. 1,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,703,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.09.

NTLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.92.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $30,262,264.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 67,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $4,922,274.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,745,899.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 892,987 shares of company stock worth $58,204,964 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

