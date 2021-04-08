Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 1.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,831,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.30 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.14 and its 200-day moving average is $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

