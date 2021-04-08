Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $564,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 85.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 118,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $115.33. 53,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,141. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.30 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The company has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average of $108.24.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

