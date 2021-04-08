International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $134.93 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The company has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

