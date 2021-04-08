International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $150.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s previous close.

IBM stock opened at $134.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

