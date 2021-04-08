International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report $2.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.49 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IFF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

IFF opened at $138.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $143.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.15 and a 200-day moving average of $120.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

