International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after acquiring an additional 542,623 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,721 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 271,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $180,913,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IFF traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.58. 5,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,663,325. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.92. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

