International Paper (NYSE:IP) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,350 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of International Paper worth $29,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of IP opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

