Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.29

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$15.29 and last traded at C$15.27, with a volume of 430074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.02.

Several research firms recently commented on IIP.UN. National Bankshares raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

