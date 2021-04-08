Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Trading Up 2.4%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.60 and last traded at $82.60. Approximately 728 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day moving average is $77.86.

About Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

