Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.10

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.10 and last traded at $85.10, with a volume of 256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IKTSY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded Intertek Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.