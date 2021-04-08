InvenTrust Properties (NASDAQ:IARE) Trading Up 1.6%

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:IARE)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 14,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 14,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.

About InvenTrust Properties (NASDAQ:IARE)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

