Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,960 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,833,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 887,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after buying an additional 585,292 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,380,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,061,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,875,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,895. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.