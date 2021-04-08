Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $25.86. Approximately 2,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.