Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.61 and last traded at $25.61. 2,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 10,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%.

