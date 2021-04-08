Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:IPKW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:IPKW) shares rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.70 and last traded at $43.51. Approximately 2,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 10,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.46.

