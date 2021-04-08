Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.15 and last traded at $62.84. Approximately 232,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,189,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.63.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.