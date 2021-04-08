Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.59. Approximately 408,289 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 209,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

