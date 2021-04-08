Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP)’s share price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.23 and last traded at $76.23. Approximately 3,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 18,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.04.

