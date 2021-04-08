Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.64 and last traded at $60.77. 7,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 24,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.09.

