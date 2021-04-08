Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.29% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CUT stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

