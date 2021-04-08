Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 772.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $334.92. 597,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,784,813. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $318.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $196.17 and a 1-year high of $338.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

