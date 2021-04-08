Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDX) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDX) were up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.17 and last traded at $30.14. Approximately 9,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 30,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.