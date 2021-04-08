Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Raised by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after purchasing an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after purchasing an additional 658,092 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,106. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $86.82 and a twelve month high of $144.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.18.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

