Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,177 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.00% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 348.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $56.30 on Thursday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.92 and a 12-month high of $61.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.47.

