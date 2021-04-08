Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 8th (AEIS, BEN, BLK, CHR, CP, EOAN, EQX, FDX, NOVA, NWC)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 8th:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $890.00 to $924.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$5.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$517.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.00 ($14.12) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price lowered by CIBC to C$14.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was given a $340.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $55.00 to $50.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price boosted by CIBC to C$38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$31.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

