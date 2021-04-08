Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 8th (AIR, DMGT, EQLS, EQX, FANG, GDDFF, INGA, NNWWF, NXT, OPSSF)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021


Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 8th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €134.00 ($157.65) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 955 ($12.48). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equals Group (LON:EQLS) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 54 ($0.71). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) had its price target cut by CIBC from $19.00 to $14.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by Truist from $105.00 to $115.00.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $14.00 to $12.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €11.70 ($13.76) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $37.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 7,135 ($93.22). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $2.50 to $2.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $92.00.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €104.00 ($122.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

