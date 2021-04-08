Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 8th (AIR, DMGT, EQLS, EQX, FANG, GDDFF, INGA, NNWWF, NXT, OPSSF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 8th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €134.00 ($157.65) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 955 ($12.48). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Equals Group (LON:EQLS)

had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 54 ($0.71). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (NYSEMKT:EQX) had its price target cut by CIBC from $19.00 to $14.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by Truist from $105.00 to $115.00.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $14.00 to $12.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €11.70 ($13.76) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $37.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 7,135 ($93.22). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $2.50 to $2.75. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $92.00.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €104.00 ($122.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

